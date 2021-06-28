Large power outages reported across the Southern Tier, thousands without power

(WETM) – Thousands of Southern Tier residents are without power as strong storms move across the region Monday afternoon.

According to NYSEG, more than 1,100 Schuyler County residents are without power. The largest outage appears to be in Montour Falls where approximately 70 percent of NYSEG customers are without power.

In Steuben County more than 800 customers are without power, primary in the Corning region. More than half of the residents in South Corning are without power from NYSEG.

Chemung County is reporting sparse outages at this time, while Tompkins County has more than 2,000 residents without power.

Estimated times for power restoration are between 7-7:30 p.m. on Monday.