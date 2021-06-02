Large structure fire in Mainesburg

(WETM) – First responders are at the scene of a large structure fire on Old State Road in Mainesburg. A majority of the structure appears to have been burned to the ground or is severely damaged.

Daggett, Mansfield, Troy, and Blossburg Fire Departments are among the departments on scene. One neighbor tells 18 News they thought they heard an explosion before the fire started.

According to Blossburg Fire & Ambulance, the Tri-County building on Rt. 6 is being used as a fill station.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.