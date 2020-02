(WETM)- A large truck has struck a pole in the parking lot at Warehouse Carpet out on Chemung St. in the village of Horseheads. The cause of the accident is unknown.

52 customers have been left without power.

NYSEG crews were on the scene to stabilize and make repairs to the pole. The estimated time of repair will take until 11:00am Tuesday morning, according to the NYSEG website.

18 news will have more details when they become available.