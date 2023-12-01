ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first round of leaf pickups has ended in the city of Elmira, but those who still have fallen leaves in their yard will have another chance to get rid of them in the middle of December.

Crews will be taking a week off from picking up leaf piles but will resume again on Monday, Dec. 11. This second round of pick-ups will continue until Dec. 21.

Those who live in the community are asked to re-rake any leaves that have fallen since the last pick-up and place them between the curb and sidewalk before the next round begins.