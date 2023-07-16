AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms are on and off today and a portion of the Twin Tiers is under a Flood Watch until this evening. When will we get a break from the rain? Details below:

TODAY:

Summertime heat and humidity continues today as temperatures reach the low 80s. We are a bit cooler today, and we will continue to see that theme for the rest of the week. Bradford county remains under a flood watch until 8pm tonight. The rest of the Twin Tiers will see on and off showers and storms into the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we dry off a bit, with the last of the rain moving out of our region. Temperatures will cool down to the low 60s, some areas may even see temperatures as cool as the upper 50s as we move into Monday. We can expect partly cloudy skies tonight and overnight into the morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: CHANCE SCT’D. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59