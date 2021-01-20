Pedestrian hospitalized after walking into traffic on I-86 in Elmira

UPDATE: According to Elmira Police, a person experiencing a mental health situation walked into traffic at the on-ramp on I-86 in Elmira on Tuesday night.

The driver was able to swerve out of the pedestrian’s path and grazed the person.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News is following breaking news overnight. Emergency crews are on the scene of some type of emergency situation at the on-ramp of Interstate 86 in the City of Elmira.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Church Street section of the I-86 on-ramp. City police and fire officials were already investigating the area when our crew arrived.

Our reporter witnessed first responders carrying a person, then putting them in the back of an ambulance.

Details around this incident have not yet been released by police.