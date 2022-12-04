PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred.

The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m.

According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at 8:22 p.m. to the structure fully involved. Crews worked to extinguish the flames and were deemed clear 45 minutes after arriving on the scene.

The fire was able to spread quickly and take over the entire house as flames escaped out the windows and the intense heat peeled the siding off of the neighboring house.

On Sunday, the house stood charred with fire tape around the property. Everything inside was unrecognizable, and a large section of the house in the rear was gone.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, with the fire being looked into by Steuben County Fire Investigation.