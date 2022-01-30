Late-night fire destroys home in Tioga County

MORRIS RUN, Pa. (WETM) — According to FIRST News Now, there was a fire that broke out in Morris Run Pennsylvania late Saturday, completely destroying the home.

Around 8 p.m. on Summit Street in Hamilton Township fire was being reported on a trailer home.

According to FNN, five crews were brought in to help from Canton, Blossburg, Mansfield, Liberty, Tioga, and Wellsboro. By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the home was being said to be fully in flames.

FNN was told that two individuals managed to escape the home, one of which endured smoke inhalation and 3rd-degree burns to their hand.

A fill site for tankers was set up in Blossburg for them to continually make rotations filling water and delivering it to the firefighters attending the flames.



Credit – FIRST News Now

It took firefighters until around 9:30 p.m. for the fire to be reported under control, and by 10 p.m., fire crews were being called back to their stations. As of 11:03 p.m., all crews were able to be cleared of the scene.

FNN reports that The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family who had lost everything to the fire. It’s being reported that a litter of puppies was lost, but three dogs were saved from the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Anyone looking to help the family with clothing/shoes can do so by delivering these sizes:

Female – Women’s 2XL in shirts, 2xl in pants, 20 in jeans, and female shoe size eight.

17-year-old male – XL in shirts, XL pants, 30/34 in jeans, and male shoe size in 10.

To 38 Summit Street in Morris Run, Pa.

A gofundme has been set up for the family and can be found going to the link here.