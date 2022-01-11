Late-night private hockey and skating not allowed at Clute Park ice rink; Watkins Glen Police say

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department wants to make the public aware of the skating hours at the Clute Park ice rink.

The ice rink inside Clute Park is not open late at night for private hockey sessions, they ask everyone to respect the hours of operation at the rink.

The hours to skate are Monday-Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting to all times.

The ice rink inside Clute Park is a new addition to Watkins Glen, opening back on December 3, 2021, the rink has been a great place to skate for local residents.

