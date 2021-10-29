Latest visitation policies for county jails in Southern Tier

(WETM) – County jails in the Southern Tier have updated their visitation policies in light of the recent uptick of COVID-19 in the region.

The Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler County Sheriffs told 18 News their current visitation policies in the county jails.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said, “We had a little bit of an outbreak about a month ago with inmates/staff. Nothing significant but we still aren’t allowing visitation at this point.”

Schuyler Sheriff Bill Yessman said, “We had a minimal impact. We do allow scheduled non-contact visitation.”

And according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, there is no visitation allowed in the Steuben County Jail in accordance with the most recent recommendation from the NYS Commission of Corrections. There are currently zero active cases in the jail.