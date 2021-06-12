Laurel Festival begins today

Wellsboro, P.a. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival is back in business.

It’s returning on Saturday, June 12 and sticking around until Sunday, June 20, according to Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

In 2020, the festival was postponed until June of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year`s festival was planned with major changes due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. until Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that most pandemic restrictions would be lifted on May 31.

By May 7, Wellsboro was told the state would issue the permit allowing Main Street to be closed so both the Pet Parade and Laurel Parade could be held. The Laurel Festival is now being reorganized to return it to its original format. Units that were to perform mini-concerts will again march on the parade route. Arts and craft vendors that had been moved to downtown side streets will be back on The Green and youngsters will be able to participate in the Pet Parade rather than a pet expo.

“We are excited to be able to hold a traditional Laurel Festival this year and are so grateful to everyone who is pitching in to make this happen,” said Henry.

For more information about festival events, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by stopping in at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, by calling 570-724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com, or visiting wellsboropa.com.