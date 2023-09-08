(Courtesy: Laurel Health Center) Laurel Health will now provide a walk-in care program at its Troy location.

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – After welcoming walk-in care to its centers in Mansfield and Wellsboro, Laurel Health is expanding their walk-in service to Bradford County.

Beginning this month, walk-in care will be available at the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Road, in Troy, Pennsylvania.

Patients can now walk into the Troy Laurel Health Center and request to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After an evaluation of whether or not the patient’s need is appropriate for walk-in care, the patient will be seen by a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that assists patients promptly without impacting appointment times for scheduled patients.

Conditions seen by Laurel Health’s walk-in service include:

Sinus infections

Minor cuts and burns

Sprains and strains

COVID-19 symptoms

Strep throat/cough

Cold and flu symptoms

Earaches

Pink eye

Rashes

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Allergies

Acute onset diarrhea

Tick/insect bites

Nosebleeds

Breathing treatments for asthma and COPD exacerbations

Patients are reminded that the walk-in care program is intended for addressing time-sensitive and non-emergency needs. It does not treat life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds/burns or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency or inpatient care.

For more information about Laurel Health’s walk-in care service in Troy, call 570-297-3746 or visit laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.