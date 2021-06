ELKLAND, P.a. (WETM) – Laurel Health Centers will host a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

The clinic wil take place at Clark Wood Elementary School on Addison Hill Road. No appointment is necessary.

Anyone 18 or older is welcome to walk in and get the two dose Moderna vaccine. A follow up clinic will be held on July 24 for patients to receive their second dose.