Laurel Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Elkland

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Laurel Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Clark Wood Elementary School in Elkland. The clinic will be held on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no appointment neccessary.

The clinic will offer the two shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and you must receive your second dose at the same clinic site. Organizers at the clinic will share which date you will need to return for a second dose.

For more COVID-19 vaccine information or for information on the clinic call Laurel Health at 1-833-LAURELHC (528-7354).