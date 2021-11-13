Laurel Health hosts pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics Nov. Through Dec.

This photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES, Pa. (WETM) – The Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children throughout November and December in Tioga and Bradford Counties

These clinics are for patients aged 5 – 11, who will receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians must call ahead to make an appointment at the location of their choice.

Locations and times for each clinic are listed below:

Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, 7 Water St., Wellsboro, 570-724-1010:

Nov. 17 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 – 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 – 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 – 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Pediatrics, 1 B Main St., Wellsboro, 570-724-7100:

Nov. 17 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Elkland Laurel Health Center, 103 Forestview Drive, Elkland, 814-258-5117

Nov. 17 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Troy Laurel Health Center, 45 Mud Creek Rd., Troy, 570-297-3746

Nov. 18 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mansfield Laurel Health Center, 416 S Main St., Mansfield, 570-662-2002

Nov. 22 – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

If you are unable to make any of the times listed above, parents can call the Laurel Health office of their choice anytime to make an appointment for their child at their convenience.