Laurel Health to Offer Drive-through Flu Shot Clinics in Mid-October (Tioga and Bradford Counties)

TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES, PA — A flu shot is your best shot to stay healthy this flu season! The Laurel Health Centers will be holding drive-through flu shot clinics at each LHC location in mid-October. Participants are encouraged to schedule ahead with the Laurel Health Center of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be an existing Laurel Health patient to schedule your flu vaccine at one of these clinics.

The drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on:

Oct. 11 – Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 am – noon

Oct. 12 – Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 9 am – noon

Oct. 13 – Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 9 am – noon

Oct. 13 – Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm Note: Troy LHC will be offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during their afternoon drive-through event

Oct. 14 – Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 9 am – 11 am

Oct. 15 – Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 9 am – 11 am

Oct. 15 – Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, Noon – 2 pm

Patients should bring their insurance card. The flu shot cost will depend on the patient’s insurance; if cost is a barrier to care, contact the Laurel Health Centers and ask about their sliding fee program, which helps income-eligible families with healthcare costs.

For patients that cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics will also offer flu shots by appointment in the office throughout October. With eight convenient locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, protection is only a call away. Residents can schedule an appointment and get contact information at laurelhc.org.

With flu season and COVID-19 concerns, the Laurel Health Centers advises residents to protect themselves and others by getting the flu shot this fall, staying home when sick, washing their hands frequently for 20 seconds, masking in public, and maintaining six feet of distance with those who do not live in the same household.