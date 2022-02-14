Law enforcement find illegal cannabis products at multiple Tioga Cty. shops

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement provided more details into the raid of multiple stores, including Bmillz in Waverly last Friday, saying they found products packaged in a way to mimic products normally marketed toward kids.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Friday, February 11 at 715 SR 17C in Owego, 57 North Main Street in Nichols, and 376 Broad Street in Waverly as well as the apartment above the Waverly shop. The Sheriff’s Office said multiple products were found “packaged in a manner to mimic products

commonly marketed to children.”

According to the Sheriff’s office, the warrants were a joint effort with the District Attorney’s Office and NYSP Special Investigation Units stemming from multiple citizen complaints of illegal activity at the locations.

The investigation indicated that each location, doing business as “Bmillz”, was unlawfully selling marijuana and in possession of cannabis and concentrated cannabis products in excess of what is allowed by the New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found cannabis and concentrated products in excess of what is legally allowed as well as large amounts of cash. The Nichols location also allegedly had tools used to produce the concentrated cannabis products. The apartment above the Waverly location, searched by a Tioga County SWAT Team, also allegedly had finished cannabis product and equipment and chemicals used to make it.

The Sheriff’s Office said the evidence is still being processed and charges are expected at a later date.