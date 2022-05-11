WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a special service on Friday, May 13, to honor law enforcement.

The service is an annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service that honors officers that have fallen from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office as well as several surrounding Sheriff’s Officers, Police Departments, as well as the New York State Police.

The service will be held at the memorial in front of the Sheriff’s Office on 10th Street in Watkins Glen with a start time of 11:00 a.m.