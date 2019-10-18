Law enforcement officers honored at graduation ceremony

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A graduation was held today for the 2019 Elmira Chemung Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The graduation was held at Hamilton Hall at Elmira College, corner of Washington Ave. and N. Main Street, Elmira, NY.

This year’s class included twelve deputies and police officers from various law enforcement agencies.

The graduates successfully completed a 24-week program, which was comprised of several topics, to include Physical Fitness, Ethics in Law Enforcement, Search and Seizure, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Firearms, Use of Force, and Defensive tactics.

The graduates from the 2019 Elmira Chemung Regional Law Enforcement Academy are as follows: Andrew Hodge, Conor Everett and John Everett all from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office; Mathew Brewer, Sean Pesesky, Ryan Marrone, Tristan Hillman and Amari Hadlock from Elmira Police Department; Brandon Owen and Robert Shepherd from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office; Jordan Yestremski from Corning Police Department; and William Keefe from the Horseheads Police Department.