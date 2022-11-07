LAWRENCE, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple crews responded to a home in Lawrence Township on Monday for a fire that left the building severely damaged.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News early in the afternoon on November 7, 2022. As of 4:00 p.m., crews were still at the scene.

Footage from a reporter at the scene showed the front wall of the house on Route 328 almost completely gone, exposing rooms inside the home.

Ryan Belz, an employee at Hall’s hardware store down the street, said that he and his coworkers heard a loud bang before they saw the smoke. They then grabbed fire extinguishers and went to the house to help put out the blaze, he said.

Forest View Gang Mills’ engines were seen at the fire, and the Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or of any injuries or of how many departments responded altogether. The incident is still under investigation.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide details as they become available.