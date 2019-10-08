Lawrenceville fire truck towed after devastating fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The final fire truck damaged in the July Lawrenceville Fire Department fire was towed away from the building.

According to First News Now, a Lawrenceville ambulance was backing into the station when, for an unknown reason, the rescue next to truck exploded.







Several firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and possible smoke inhalation.

Lawrenceville fire chiefs and other volunteer fire members accept a $10,000 donation from Deerfield Charitable Grant.

Donations can be mailed out to the following:

Lawrenceville Fire Department

PO Box 177

Lawrenceville, PA 16929