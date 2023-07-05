LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – After more than a year of drama surrounding the borough’s water treatment system, the saga in Lawrenceville continues as the state hit the town with more violations after sludge was seen pouring into the Tioga River last month.

Around June 20, 2023, people in Lawrenceville sent tips to WETM that brown sludge was pouring out of valves from a pipe behind the water and sewer plant. Within the next two days, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection made its way to the borough to inspect the situation itself.

A June 22 inspection report from the DEP said that “solids” in the chlorine tank were discharging into the Tioga River, which flows into New York and eventually merges into the Chemung River in Corning. The report mirrored the photos provided by the DEP and video provided by Lawrenceville residents. The report also said that the discharge violates the PA Clean Streams Law.

An inspection report from the following day listed five “minor deficiencies” regarding the water treatment plant and water storage. The deficiencies included a dirty distribution system that isn’t flushed, not inspecting the inside of the storage tank, and inconsistent management of the water system. One deficiency said at least nine valves on a waste pipe were being held in place with crescent wrenches instead of the required handles and locking plates.

The report also said the DEP took complaints from at least five local people about brown water in their homes. The DEP sampled the water from two of them, saying it was clear. Two others never responded when the DEP reached out to sample their water.

WETM has also tried to contact people who live in Lawrenceville several times to set up interviews about the water quality in their homes. As of July 5, no one has responded.

The small borough of just over 600 people made headlines in June 2022 when tensions reached a breaking point surrounding the deeply-divided council’s management of the water system. What followed were petitions and calls for resignation, fingers pointed at specific council members, silence from officials, more violations, fines from the state, and even investigation from the federal government.