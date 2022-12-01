LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The contempt hearing between the Pa. Department of Environmental Conservation and Lawrenceville Borough has been delayed following a court order earlier this week.

On November 29, the Tioga County Court of Common Pleas granted a continuance in the case that would decide if the Borough would pay another $2,000 in fines. The court granted the continuance, with a new appearance date of January 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., almost a month after the originally planned date of Dec. 16, 2022.

The petition filed by the DEP deals with the Borough’s failure to submit an Operation and Maintenance Plan for its water system after a court order over the summer. The department asked that the Borough be held in contempt and pay another fine.

The document said the DEP first ordered Lawrenceville to comply in February 2022 since the Borough has had problems with its water system since at least 2019. Then in August 2022, after failing to submit documents, Lawrenceville was ordered to submit an O&M plan within 30 days.

The contempt petition says that Lawrenceville failed to submit the plan, so the DEP is asking that the Borough be held in contempt and pay a $2,000 fine. If fined, the Borough will have paid a total of $11,500 in civil penalties since the beginning of 2022.

The continuance comes soon after the Federal Environmental Protection Agency granted an extension in its own investigation into the Borough’s water system.