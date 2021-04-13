Lawsuit officially filed against Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk over alleged sexual harassment, abuse of power

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) -Tuesday 18 News recieved a copy of the lawsuit brought by Watkins Glen Police Sergeant Branden Matthews and his wife Danielle against The Village and its Mayor, Luke Leszyk. 18 News first reported on this a month ago but the case has now been offically filed against the Mayor for alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power. 18 News spoke to Matthew Buzzetti who is representing the Matthews’ and shared how this is effecting the family.

“With the effect that is has had on the family itself, including the children, it has been disasterous for them. Branden, never in trouble at work, never been in trouble in his personal life, still isn’t back to work. That is having a very detrimental effect on the family, as well as the sexual harrassment that his wife lived through,” said Buzzetti.

In the complaint the Matthews’ claim that the Mayor used his position to try and solicit sexual favors from Danielle in order for her husband to keep his job. 18 News did reach out to Mr. Leszyk and he declined to comment and referred us to the Village Attorney.