Leaf Clean-Up Guide Fall 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the leaves begin to change in the Twin Tiers, here is a list of what you should do with them based on your location along with known pickup dates as of now.

Here is the leave pick protocol for some other areas within the Southen Tier:

-City of Elmira: Leaves can be raked to the area between the curb and sidewalk for pickup by the city. In areas without sidewalks, rake the leaves as close to the curb or street as possible. In areas without lawns between curb and sidewalk, rake the leaves to the curb line, but not in the street.

It is important to note that bagged pickup is discontinued because it is now a violation for most landfills in the state to accept yard waste including bagged leaves.

-Town of Elmira: Leaf Pickup will begin on November 1st. No brush is allowed in the pickup, leaves only.

-Village of Horseheads: Leaf pickup is usually held annually during the month of November. Leaves are to be put in clear bags or biodegradable bags and placed at the curb for pickup.

-The Town of Horseheads: Does not pick up or dispose of organic material. Horseheads residents can deliver organic materials (leaves, grass, brush, etc.) to Black Gold at their two locations.

-City of Corning: Leaf pickup begins around October 25th. They asked that leaves are at the curb by 6:00 AM on Monday each week, rakes between the curb and the sidewalk.

-Town of Erwin: Leaves only will be picked up. They must be raked to the road, but not obstructing drainage systems or the path to them. No bagged leaves are allowed.