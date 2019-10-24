Leaf collection starting in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Loose leaf collection in the City of Corning will begin October 28, 2019.

All loose leaves must be raked to the area between the curb and the sidewalk. The proper placement of leaves is important as leaves left in the street can plug drainage systems and can be very slippery when wet.

Please keep leaves out of the roadway.

If leaves are in the street, vehicles should never park on top of them as the heat from the engine can ignite them. Drivers should also be alert for children playing in leaf piles at the curbside.

Brush and/or trash are not to be mixed in with the leaves. Leaf crews have been instructed not to pick up these piles.

To ensure that your loose leaves are collected in the final week of collection, they must be raked to the curbside by Monday, November 18 at 6:00 A.M. Leaves that are not left by the curb on or before November 18 must be bagged. The City will start picking up bagged leaves on November 25 and will end on December 20. All leaves must be placed in clear plastic bags.