N.Y. (WETM) — As the leaves begin to fall, leaf pick-ups in the area are beginning to take place. Residents are now maintaining their properties and keeping their lawns clear from leaves descending.

To keep you up-to-date on what you should be doing to get rid of leaves in your area, 18 News has gathered details regarding pick-ups in different areas in the Twin Tiers.

Elmira

Leaf pick-up for the town of Elmira starts in November. The city of Elmira hasn’t disclosed specific pick-up days yet, but residents are reminded that leaves should be left between the sidewalk and curb instead of in the street. Do not use a trash bag for leaves. The town also says no brush should be in your leaf pile. Residents should not put leaves out more than two days before pick-up.

Horseheads

Leaf pick-up is held in November for the Village of Horseheads. Leaves are to be put in clear or biodegradable bags and placed at the curb for pick-up.

Corning

Loose leaf collection will start on Oct. 23 and will go until Dec. 15. Until Nov. 13, your leaves must be raked to the area between the sidewalk and the curb. After that, they must be placed in clear plastic bags. No brush or trash is allowed in the piles.

Sayre

For the Borough of Sayre, crews will pick up leaves when most of them appear to be off of the trees. The leaves can also be taken to the borough’s Thomas Avenue Drop-Off center during its hours of operation, which will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Throughout the towns, the message that is stressed the most is to not put your leaves on the street. In bad weather conditions, leaves can make slippery streets and can clog storm drains.

Additionally, you can save time from raking by recycling the leaves and using them again for gardening purposes.

“It’s good how everything in nature can be recycled and reused and put back in to provide what you want out of it,” said Adam Brimmer, owner of Brim’s Lawn Care. “As far as if you want vegetables or even like a nice healthy lawn, it’s not a bad thing really to keep the leaves in there as long as they’re mulch stuff.”