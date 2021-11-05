Leaf pickup begins next week in Watkins Glen

A man uses a leaf blower to clear the pavement in Hanover, central Germany, on October 9, 2012. Meteorologists forecast unsettled weather with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius in the region. AFP PHOTO / JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/GettyImages)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As fall weather turns even colder, leaf pickup will soon start in Watkins Glen.

The Village Streets Department will begin collecting leaves on Monday, November 8.

Residents should put leaf piles between the sidewalk and the curb. The Village is reminding residents not to put leaves on or near storm drains or street gutters, in the roadway, or to mix sticks and branches in with the leaves as they can damage the vacuum.

More information is available by calling the Streets Department at 607-535-6872 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.