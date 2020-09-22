League of Women’s Voters partners with CMOG for National Voter Registration Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass celebrated National Voter Registration Day in style by inviting the League of Women’s Voters of Steuben County to host an all day event on Tuesday. Their mission? To urge guests to register to vote in time before the upcoming general election this November. Attendees were able to register to vote, check their registration status, or even simply to have the process explained to them. The event turned out to be a success.

Head of Voter Services for the League of Women’s Voters of Steuben County, Lorraine Manelis, shared with 18 News how the upcoming election is “extra special” to her, “It is extra special for a lot of reasons, it was the one hundredth anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote in this country. We learned today by this wonderful exhibit that CMOG has, that Native American women and women of color didn’t get the right to vote until 1964. That is not that long ago, certainly it is within my lifetime. Voting is the way that our democracy works. It is the way our people’s voices are heard. And it is so critical that everybody takes advantage of that because it is the only way you are going to be represented.”

The CMOG exhibit that Lorraine mentioned was the recently opened display of voter transparency. It highlights how a glass ballot box was used in history to combat voter fraud and suppression. The League of Women’s Voters urged guests to view the exhibit, to recognize how important for citizen’s to vote. The exhibit is on the second floor and displays a glass ballot box and history of voting in the United States.