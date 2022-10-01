BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter isn’t here quite yet, but maple syrup season will arrive before you know it. Cornell is offering Steuben County residents a chance to learn more about the sugarmaker experience for people of any skill level.

CCE Steuben announced that it will hold a Maple Syrup Workshop at its Bath location next week. The event is for anyone interested, regardless of experience level.

The workshop will cover “a variety of topics for a range of skill levels”, with slides, presentations, and hands-on demonstrations for everything maple syrup.

Starting ar 5:00 p.m. on October 3, the workshop will run for three hours at 20 East Morris Street, Bath, N.Y.

Registration is required for the event. To register, you can call 607-664-2300 or email amz65@cornell.edu.