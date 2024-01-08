MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County will be hosting a Backyard Maple Syrup Workshop in Montour Falls at the end of January.

The workshop will teach participants how to identify maple trees and go over the process of making maple syrup including tapping trees, collecting sap and processing sap into syrup. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend the event.

In addition to learning the process of making syrup, participants will also learn how to access educational resources that are available through the Cornell Maple Program. An overview of advanced topics that include making syrup from birch trees and creating value-added products, such as maple marshmallows, will also be covered.

“I’m happy to help people learn how to make their own syrup. I learned how to tap trees from CCE, and now I can pay it forward.” said Ryan Staychock, Environmental and Natural Resources Educator for CCE Seneca.

Registration for the workshop opened on Dec. 18 and will continue until Jan. 23. Registration is $10 and includes cheese pizza for dinner. You can register online or by calling the CCE Schuyler office at 607-535-7161.