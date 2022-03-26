ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After months of planning and unfortunate rescheduling, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) at Elmira’s first-ever Casino Night fundraiser took place at the Elmira Country Club.

Initially scheduled for January 22 of this year, the date had to be pushed back until today for COVID reasons.

Students, staff, and guests came dressed to impress for a night of food, dancing, silent auction, and of course, casino games.

Designed as a way to get people to mingle again, the casino night idea was thought of as a perfect fundraiser for the LECOM Scholarship Fund.

Those that chose to play in the games were trying to win fake casino chips in order to earn raffle tickets that would then be used to put into 20 different raffle baskets.

Some of the baskets included Buffalo Bills and Sabres tickets, a trip to Florida, a spa basket, and much, much more.

Each year LECOM awards scholarships for academic achievement totaling more than $4 million to deserving medical, dental, and pharmacy students.