LECOM at Elmira Prepped for 1st Annual Casino Night!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) at Elmira is excited to announce its 1st Annual Casino Night Student Scholarship Fundraiser taking place on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

The fundraiser, which benefits the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund, will be an evening that community members will not want to miss. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, dinner, casino games, silent auction, raffles, music, and dancing.

Tickets are $125.00 and will include 100 playing chips to get guests started. LECOM at Elmira is committed to raising funds that will help attract and retain osteopathic medical students to Upstate New York.

To purchase tickets or serve as a sponsor, guests can visit the following link. https://lecom.schoolauction.net/elmiracasino22. All proceeds from the event will benefit the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund.