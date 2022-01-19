LECOM at Elmira’s 1st Annual Casino Night postponed

Local News

by: Van Delbridge

Posted: / Updated:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – LECOM at Elmira’s First Annual Casino Night has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

“The decision to delay our much-anticipated event was difficult, we feel that it is of the utmost importance to continue to proactively protect the health and wellbeing of our guests, LECOM family, and local community,” said Student Affairs Administrative Assistant, Sara Wheeler.

Wheeler confirmed with 18 News that COVID-19 was the reason for the postponement. The Casino Night is scheduled to return on March 26, 2022.

Anyone looking to attend, or sponsor can purchase tickets at Elmira Casino Night. All proceeds from the event will benefit the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund.

