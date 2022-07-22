ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — LECOM’s Elmira campus held its first day of classes for the 2022 academic year on Friday.

The majority of the students in the school are local to the area and the goal for them is to hope they return here to practice medicine in the area.

“63% of our entering students are from New York State,” said Richard Terry, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM. “We are true to our mission and the mandate of recruiting local students to come to medical school here train here, hopefully, do residencies here, and then come back to practice in the area,” he said.

The school is excited for yet another academic year as they have had success in attracting, educating, and retaining qualified physicians in New York State.