ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) — LECOM Elmira hosted an event today for physicians, nursing staff and other healthcare professionals throughout the area that deal with various forms of addiction.

At the event, various specialists spoke about how medical professionals can help patients that have addictions to substances such as prescription medication, alcohol and smoking.

According to the CDC, more than 107,600 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, the highest annual death toll on record.

Dr. Constantino Lambroussis, Assistant Director of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine for LECOM Elmira said about the event “addiction is a very real issue and regardless of what specialty these students and residents are pursuing, you’re going to encounter it in every field within medicine itself, so being very aware of it and how to manage it and how to deal with patient populations and so on is of paramount importance”.