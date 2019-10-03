LECOM looks to hire more faculty

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After months of construction LECOM is now in the process of hiring and training faculty.

New faculty has already begun training which lasts from 6 to 12 months. In early September, there were protests about the lack of labor in the building’s construction.

Dr. Richard Terry, the associate dean of academic affairs said, “We’re looking for obviously seasoned, experienced faculty, who are motivated to teach in this- you know – unique curricular model. It’s not a lecture, it’s facilitating discussion so the learners collectively can come up with objectives and then come up with critical learning points which is where they can study so it’s a different model and it does indeed require some training.”

The construction of the school plans on being done in December.