LECOM raises $1.3 Million for Student Scholarship Fund in 2020

ERIE, PA/ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Coronavirus Pandemic has had significant and far-reaching effects touching nearly every aspect of life as we know it. Throughout the global crisis, there has been an increased focus on the significant roles medical professionals play as well as the importance of having a skilled, robust workforce capable of facing the challenges posed by such healthcare emergencies, both now and in the future.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine announced today that the future has received a huge boost thanks to the generosity of many. Over one million dollars was raised in 2020 for the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund. That money will help offset educational costs for aspiring osteopathic physicians, pharmacists, and dentists studying at LECOM’s campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Bradenton, Florida, and Elmira, New York.

“This year, to our great surprise we did quite well obviously. I think a lot of it had to do with the pandemic. I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that people understood that we need to educate medical people to take care of us.” Said Monsignor David Rubino, LECOM vice president of external affairs and 2020 fund drive coordinator.

Msgr. Rubino said that the student scholarship fund is crucial for one simple reason, debt. “It’s expensive after four years of undergraduate school four years of medical school. And depending on their residency a few years there. They caught up a lot of debt, and it’s hard to go into practice with that debt.”

He also wanted to take some time to thank the Elmira community, LECOM having recently opened a campus here. “The Elmira community, as always, was wonderfully generous to us. And I want to take this opportunity to thank the people that Elmira. I also want to take this opportunity to say how blessed and how privileged we are to be in Elmira.”