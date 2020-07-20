LECOM students arriving this week, construction on-going for Six67 Apartments

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The inaugural class of students at Elmira’s Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) campus will be arriving on campus on July 20 for registration and orientation.

The Class of 2024 will consist of 120 osteopathic medical students, who will begin orientation on July 27.

Construction of LECOM’s fourth campus was largely completed in January.

Dr. Richard Terry D.O., Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, said at the time that this addition to Elmira will bring more people and jobs to the area.

“Well, it’s going to attract students from the Southern Tiers and Western New York to hopefully come to medical school here.”

Construction is on-going for the Six67 Apartments adjacent to LECOM, and rentals will be available for both students and the general public.

In June the developer, Riedman Companies, said that half of the 140,000 sq ft. apartment’s occupancy is expected to be ready by early in the summer of 2021, with completion scheduled for the end of 2021.