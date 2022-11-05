ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, for free.

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Elmira’s Muslim Medical Student Association and the Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes held their second annual winter coat giveaway.

Hundreds of coats were gathered through donations, bought for a low price, or bought brand-new, and brought to the Weis parking lot on Saturday to be given away to the community.

Sabrina Ahmed, the chair of the Muslim Medical Student Association at LECOM, said that they had people waiting for them to set up before 10 a.m. so they could get a coat.

She said that they have been advertising the event for quite some time in the form of flyers around the city and through Facebook posts, to make sure as many people knew the event was happening.

“We wanted to connect to the community,” Ahmed said, “we are right here in the middle of Elmira, and we wanted to provide something for the community instead of just being here and existing,” she said.

The event started at 10 a.m. and went well into the afternoon as they saw their supply dwindle down. People from all different backgrounds came to get a vital piece of clothing for not just themselves, but their children and family members too, in order to handle the upcoming winter conditions.

Ahmed said that around 130 coats were given away, as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and that the people have been very appreciative of what the group decided to do for the community.