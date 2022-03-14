Lee Zeldin makes campaign stop in Elmira to address rising energy prices

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican nominee for NYS Governor Lee Zeldin made a campaign stop in Elmira today to criticize democratic leadership and high energy prices.

Supporters from the area gathered at the Citigo on E Church Street to see Zeldin speak. At the event, Zeldin said that “People are leaving New York because they just can’t afford to survive here.”

Zeldin called for NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul to “take action” and start “safely extracting the natural gas and resources that are underneath the ground.” He said that natural gas extraction in NYS will generate jobs and revenue that will cut taxes and energy costs.

He criticized Gov. Hochul’s proposal to ban natural gas hookups on new construction and called to stop the gas tax for New York State.

“People have a choice to make, what kind of a future do they want for their state. If they feel like their wallets are being attacked, their safety and freedom, their kid’s education, what a great opportunity come November 8 to change the direction of our state.”

Zeldin also made stops in Rochester and Binghampton today as a part of his campaign tour.