Legendary U.S. Navy pilot dies in a plane crash

(WETM) – A legendary F-14 Tomcat pilot, Captain Dale Snodgrass, died in a plane crash at Lewiston, Idaho. Snodgrass was the only one on board the plane, that crashed around midday on Saturday.

Snodgrass was the most experienced pilot of its kind. He had more time in an F-14 than any other pilot, at almost 5,000 hours.

“His name basically became synonymous with the F-14 Tomcat,” said Nicole Burt, director of education at Wings of Eagles Discovery Center.

He was especially well-known for his fly-by, which was an aggressive low-level maneuver called the banana pass. The plane he used to fly, the same one he used in his most famous maneuver, is displayed at Wings of Eagles Discovery Center.

The discovery center has already received phone calls from people coming in to visit his plane, in memory of him, said Burt.

All F-14 Tomcats have now been decommissioned. Captain Snodgrass’ F-14 can be viewed by the public at the discovery center Friday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.