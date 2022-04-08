ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Earlier today was important for INHS as a day of offering community members in Chemung County the chance to learn more about buying a home for the first time.

This happened through the Lending Lunch & Learn event held by INHS at the Community Arts of Elmira.

A meeting was held with housing non-profits and mortgage lenders to help talk them through new funding for individuals looking to buy houses for the first time.

The funding is extremely important as it can help someone buy a home sooner due to lesser down payments and interest rates.

For qualified individuals, INHS provides up to $20,000 in down payment assistance and is available to first-time homebuyers in Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties, with designed support for low, to moderate, income households.

For those that missed the event, there will be another on April 21, at noon, located at Henry St John Suite 103 on 301 S. Geneva St. in Ithaca.