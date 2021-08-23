Libertarian Parties of Chemung and Tioga Counties Welcome Larry Sharpe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -18 News received the following press release Monday morning from the Libertarian Parties of Chemung County:

The Libertarian Parties of Chemung and Tioga Counties recently hosted Larry Sharpe, Libertarian Candidate for Governor in New York in 2018, at the Railhouse Restaurant and Taproom in Waverly, New York. The event was originally scheduled to be a small social mixer, but once Larry expressed his interest in stopping by, the number of attendees doubled in size. Larry refused to confirm or deny another run for the Governor’s office in 2022. Libertarians from across both Chemung and Tioga Counties listened intently as Larry discussed his ideas for the education system in New York. He stressed the importance of local government at the city and county level instead of always relying on state-level guidance. The event was more of a discussion that gave a voice to the people in the room while focusing on the issues they felt were important. Nicholas Grasso, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chemung County stated, “Larry never disappoints and always inspires. More people need to know how real and down-to-earth his ideas are, and how personable he is. He’s the real deal, and what New York needs.” Vice-Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chemung County, Craig Colwell agreed. “With the political climate in New York State in the last few years, I believe the people are ready to hear Larry’s message. He says he’ll be returning to Chemung County soon, and we’re eager to host him again.”