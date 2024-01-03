CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Since the 2021 legalization of recreational cannabis use, some have struggled with the process of licensing a cannabis shop.

Union Chill Cannabis is a a legal dispensary based out of New Jersey, but Josh Canfield, a managing partner for the company, is trying to bring it to the Southern Tier. However, he told 18 News that the process of bringing the shop into New York came with a lot of hiccups.

“In November 2022, we got our license for the first time, one of the first 36 in the entire state to receive a license. So first they told us, you’re gonna have a cookie cutter type operation where we’re gonna find establishments for you. You have a turnkey and will be able to go in and start out. Well, the state kind of fumbled that. They weren’t able to fulfill their side of this, and they said ‘Now you guys have to go out and find your own property,'” said Canfield.

Whether it be state or local laws changing, Canfield kept running into bumps that didn’t allow him to open up when he had planned. This left him waiting to see when he would finally be able to check every box the shop needed to bring Union Chill to Corning.

“Our first planning board meeting was in the month of March, so we go in front of the board and we kind of gave a basic description of our site plans, business plans, all that.

The day before we can go back, I believe it was May 2, was when we had to go back for our planning board meeting. On May 1, City Council passed a new zoning law. That law basically targeted our area saying we can no longer be here, and they extended different barrier buffer zones.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the redistricting in Corning was finally set back to how the Office of Cannabis Management has it through the state, and Union Chill Cannabis is now finally able to come to the Southern Tier. Canfield hopes to open in late Spring, but there is no set date as of right now.