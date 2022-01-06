Light snow moves in tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Some lake-effect clouds and flurries have started our morning here across the Twin Tiers. These flurries will dissipate as the wind direction changes and some sunshine will return as we head throughout part of our morning. This sunshine will be short-lived as more cloud cover moves in this afternoon ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures today do not increase that much as we are currently in the 20s and highs will only be in the low 30s. Although, highs in the low 30s are pretty seasonable for this time of the year.

Our next weather system moves in tonight and is an area of low pressure marching up the East Coast. Light snow associated with this area of low pressure advances in around the late evening and early overnight hours. The light snow holds overnight and into early Friday morning. Accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches. The Northern Tier will pick up more snow as they are farther south and east while portions of northwestern Steuben county will see below an inch and closer to a trace in some locations. Behind the area of low pressure is this breezy northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect snow showers for part of Friday. Highs on Friday reach the upper 20s. An area of high pressure moves in for Saturday which allows sunshine to return and temperatures are in the low 30s for our highs.

Another area of low pressure tracks into the Northeast on Sunday. First, a warm front moves through bringing a wintry mix which includes some sleet and freezing rain, so icy conditions are possible Sunday morning. As that warm front moves through, temperatures rise into the low 40s and we get a transition to rain showers. Late Sunday, a cold front advances through the region and drops our temperatures. Highs for Monday and Tuesday only reach the 20s as that cold air mass is in place. Lake-effect snow showers move in for Monday with a breezy northwest wind ushering in those snow showers. There is a slight chance for snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday but it is currently looking more like just some cloudy days.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS, THEN CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

