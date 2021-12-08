Light snow moving through the Twin Tiers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 25°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Well the weather has really gotten us in the holiday spirit with some snow this morning. Light snow is moving through this morning and we will get a break from the snow as we head throughout the late morning hours. The snow we are seeing this morning is round one. Another round of snow moves in later this afternoon. General accumulations will be about a half of an inch to an inch with localized higher amounts. In the higher elevations, snowfall totals could reach upwards of two inches. Temperatures today are starting off in the 20s and we will only rise into the mid 30s, so it will be a cold day. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the mid 20s with some breaks in the clouds and drier conditions. Cloud cover builds back in for Thursday but dry conditions hold. Highs on Thursday are once again back into the 30s. Overnight Thursday, there is a slight chance for some spotty mixed precipitation.

Heading into Friday, cloud cover holds strong but we stay dry throughout the day. Spotty rain showers move in Friday evening and become more widespread as we head into Saturday. Temperatures on Friday rise into the mid 40s. A warm front moves through overnight Friday into Saturday which brings those rain showers and an increase in temperatures. We really see those temperatures increase Saturday with highs in the low 60s. These above average temperatures do not stay for long as a cold front moves through Saturday and brings breezy and rainy conditions. Highs behind the cold front stay into the 40s through the beginning of next week. Decreasing cloud cover and drier air moves in behind the cold front as well. This allows for some sunshine to return as we head into the end of the weekend and beginning of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIP OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

