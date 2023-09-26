ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – CareFirstNY will be hosting a memorial event this Friday for community members to celebrate and remember the loved ones they have lost.

The “Love Lights Up the Night” event will take place on Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Eldridge Park in Elmira. The event will be a luminary memorial service.

Those interested in attending the event must register beforehand on the event website. Reserving a spot for the event is free, with a $10 add-on fee for luminary purchases. Luminary purchases are optional.

The luminaries will be pre-decorated by CFNY staff and volunteers to include the name of the loved one you are remembering. Luminaries will be lined up along the walking path of the park on Friday evening.