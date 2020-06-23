Lightning Safety Awareness Week

When thunder roars, go indoors. Now that summer has officially started, severe weather season is here and it’s important to keep an eye on the sky. Did you know…..
- Lightning strikes the U.S. on average 25 millions times a year.
- Lighting can strike a location more than once. For example, the Empire State Building is hit on average 23 times a year.
- Just because it’s not raining in your location doesn’t mean you’re safe from lightning. Lightning can strike over 3 miles from the center of a thunderstorm.
- Don’t crouch down or seek shelter under a tree. Being underneath a tree is actually the 2nd leading cause of lightning casualties.
During the summer months, we all enjoy spending time outdoors. If a thunderstorm develops in your location, you must seek shelter indoors immediately. If you are not near a building, your next safe bet is in your car.
If you have outdoor activities planned for the summer, always have a safety plan ready if severe weather was to strike. It’s always better to get wet heading to shelter than getting fried.