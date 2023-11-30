HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The partnership between Light’s Bakery and Emma’s Coffee House is no more as of Thursday, Nov. 30.

A little over a month and a half ago, the two joined forces and have seen gone separate ways. 18 News reached out to the owners of both businesses for comment on the situation.

Gaetano Ruggiero of Lights Bakery says that the two “do business differently” and agreed to part ways. Despite this, Lights’ second location is set to reopen soon.

Emma’s Coffee House is now moving back to 123 West Franklin Street in Horseheads, where it was formerly known as “Fits and Sips.”

“It’s definitely a sad move, but I think it was necessary and I think that we’re good our separate ways. I think we’ll both be successful. So, I’m very excited. I feel like I don’t know, I feel like it’s going to work. It was pretty good last time and I feel like it’s going to do good this time as well,” said owner Emma Sparks.